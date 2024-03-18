THE SUPREME Court (SC) has upheld a Court of Appeals (CA) decision dismissing a former congressman found guilty of grave misconduct for the misuse of P5 million in government funds in 2007.

In a 13-page resolution, the High Court affirmed the dismissal of North Cotabato former representative Gregorio T. Ipong for grave misconduct, citing elements of corruption and disregard for established rules that warranted his dismissal from public service.

Investigations found the Department of Budget Management (DBM) released P5 million from Mr. Ipong’s Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) for livelihood programs in his district that were given to a non-existent organization.

“Ipong unlawfully used his position to allocate his PDAF project to a fictitious organization. lpong personally selected and endorsed Aaron Foundation to be the recipient of his PDAF without inquiring as to its eligibility or qualifications to handle public funds,” the decision read.

The Sandiganbayan in 2022 convicted Mr. Ipong and former Technology and Livelihood Resource Center chief accountant Marivic V. Jover for graft and misappropriation of public funds. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana