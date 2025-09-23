THE Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) will step in to support thousands of construction workers left without jobs or income following the suspension of government flood-control projects, its top official said on Tuesday.

Labor Secretary Bienvenido E. Laguesma said in a statement the agency is monitoring the situation nationwide and is coordinating with unions to roll out emergency programs.

He met with the National Union of Building and Construction Workers (NUBCW) on Sept. 16 alongside officials from the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) to discuss assistance measures.

This comes as the Philippines probes a multi-billion flood control scheme that has prompted the government to suspend projects.

DoLE has directed regional offices to deliver immediate relief, including cash-for-work under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program, livelihood grants through the DoLE Integrated Livelihood Program, and skills training.

TESDA also pledged to expand on-site certification in provinces with high concentrations of displaced workers.

The suspension of flood control projects has affected a wide network of subcontracted laborers, many under multiple layers of contracting, NUBCW President Victoriano Puerta and Secretary General Santiago Nolla said in the same statement.

They noted workers are going back to their provinces with no income and no clarity on when projects will restart.

The union committed to identify displaced workers for referral to government aid, while DoLE will profile affected employees to match interventions. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana