COTABATO CITY — Police and military agents intercepted 67 kilos of crystal meth (shabu) worth P455 million in Zamboanga City on Tuesday night, leading to the arrest of two suspected couriers.

Authorities arrested the driver and his companion, who was injured after their Toyota Hilux plunged into a ravine in the village of Bunguiao during a police chase, according to officials of the Police Regional Office in Region IX.

Brigadier General Eleazar P. Maata, director of the Police Regional Office in the Zamboanga Peninsula, said the two would face charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Police said the suspects were delivering the contraband to contacts in the city. The operation, carried out jointly by police in the Zamboanga Peninsula and Western Mindanao Command, was based on intelligence from tipsters. — John Felix M. Unson