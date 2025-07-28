MALACAÑANG on Monday confirmed the appointment of Special Prosecutor Justice Mariflor P. Punzalan-Castillo, as officer-in-charge of the Office of the Ombudsman.

Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin told Palace reporters in a Viber group chat that she will act as the Ombudsman following the expiration of Ombudsman Samuel R. Martires’ seven-year term on July 27.

According to Mr. Bersamin, there is no shortlist yet from the Judicial Bar and Council (JBC).

“Interviews of the aspirants by the JBC are yet to begin after the SONA (State of the Nation Address),” he added, noting President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s speech on July 28.

Ms. Punzalan-Castillo was also a Court of Appeals Justice, appointed by Mr. Marcos in November 2023.

The President’s pick for the position comes as he delivered his midterm SONA in the House of Representatives, outlining his legislative agenda for the remainder of his six-year term. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana