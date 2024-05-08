THE COMMISSION on Human Rights (CHR) said it is “gravely concerned” about reports of strip-searching visitors at the New Bilibid Prison (NBP).

“While we recognize the importance of maximum security inspection to ensure the safety and security of correctional facilities, it is vital that these security measures do not jeopardize visitors’ fundamental human rights. Inspections must be conducted in a way that respects the dignity, privacy, and rights of all individuals involved,” CHR said in a statement.

The CHR was reacting to complaints filed by the wives of two convicted prisoners who were reportedly subjected to a strip search at the NBP.

In a Viber message to BusinessWorld, National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers (NUPL) president Ephraim B. Cortez said it should not be imposed unless the visitor is believed to be hiding something.

“It is a degrading treatment. It should not be imposed unless there is reasonable ground to believe that the guest is hiding something. But here, it became a standard operating procedure that every female guest has to be stripped searched,” he said.

“[Standard operating procedure] is not a justification [for strip searching]. That is the problem, they implement it as a standard operating procedure. If at all it should be allowed, only in instances that there is reasonable ground to believe that the guest is carrying contraband. Absent such reasonable ground, it should not be implemented as a matter of practice,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice (DoJ) on Wednesday assured it would not tolerate erring prison guards.

“Our Department remains fully committed to upholding the highest degree of respect for human rights in the conduct of our Corrections functions and guarantees that our agency will continue to innovate ways on how to improve our services to our PDLs and their loved ones,” Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang, Jr. said a strip search is strictly implemented in all prisons and penal farms after several visitors were caught sneaking contraband. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana