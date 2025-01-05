THE Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) ordered the relief and preventive suspension of four personnel from the national penitentiary, including its Acting Commander of the Guards, following a stabbing incident inside the compound in Muntinlupa City that claimed the life of one prisoner and injured two others.

“This situation indicates a lapse in our operations, resulting in the death [of a prisoner] and the wounding of [two others]. It is essential that we hold individuals accountable for these failures,” Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang, Jr. said in a statement on Sunday.

He underscored the critical role of corrections officers in maintaining inmate safety, emphasizing the importance of proactive measures to prevent violent incidents within the facility.

On Jan. 4, he sent a formal letter to Commissioner Faydah Maniri Dumarpa of the Commission on Human Rights seeking its involvement in probing the incident and to “further establish the facts, promote transparency, and determine accountability.”

Similar requests have also been addressed to the National Bureau of Investigation Director Jaime B. Santiago and Philippine National Police Chief P/Gen. Rommel Francisco D. Marbil.

The incident, which took place early Thursday morning last week, raised significant concerns about the effectiveness of security measures in safeguarding prisoners. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana