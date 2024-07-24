THE PHILIPPINE Business for Education (PBEd) has nominated a congressman to be the next chief of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

In a letter to President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., the group endorsed Negros Occidental Rep. Jose Francisco B. Benitez to replace Director-General Suharto T. Mangudadatu, who resigned effective July 31.

PBEd said Mr. Benitez is fit to lead the agency give his “decades of experience as a legislator, educator and university president.”

Mr. Benitez in a separate statement said he was honored by the endorsement, but preferred not to speculate about the President’s choice. “I trust his judgment and will support whomever he appoints as the next TESDA director-general.” — Chloe Mari A. Hufana