ONLINE JOB portal JobStreet by SEEK partnered with the Filipina CEO Circle (FCC) to provide Filipino jobseekers and employers with enhanced leadership and career development opportunities.

The collaboration aims to foster education, mentorship, and skill development, particularly for women in business.

At Career Con 2025 organized by the Labor department, FCC members shared insights on leadership and career advancement through talks and panel discussions, equipping jobseekers with tools to thrive in their careers.

As part of the partnership, JobStreet also pledged support for FCC’s scholarship program, which helps Filipino students develop their potential as future leaders.

“By combining our expertise in career development and talent acquisition with FCC’s focus on developing female leaders, we believe this partnership will help bridge the gap between talent and opportunities,” Managing Director, Philippines, Jobstreet by SEEK Dannah L. Majarocon said in a statement on Tuesday. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana