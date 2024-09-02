THE PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) on Monday said it deployed over 5,000 police officers for rescue and manning of evacuation centers amid tropical storm Enteng (International name: Yagi).

“Our PNP chief has also ordered that the respective regional directors activate our Regional Disaster Incidence Management Task Groups to make sure that we follow management protocols for humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HADR),” PNP Spokesperson and Acting Public Information Office Chief Police Col. Jean S. Fajardo, said in mixed English and Filipino in an online briefing.

“So far, the focus of HADR is on region 5, 4-A (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon), and the National Capital Region where the affected areas are so far,” she added.

The PNP leads the Law and Order Response Cluster, which is among the 11 response clusters activated by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Sunday evening.

According to the country’s disaster agency, at least three people died due to the typhoon. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana