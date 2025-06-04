THE COMMISSION on Appointments (CA) on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Vivencio “Vince” B. Dizon as the secretary for the Department of Transportation (DoTr).

During his appointment hearing last Tuesday, Mr. Dizon vowed to fast track ongoing transportation projects and make the lives of our commuters “more comfortable and safer.”

The constitutional body had also approved the appointments of Civil Service Commissioner Luis Meinrado C. Pangulayan and Commission on Audit Commissioner Douglas Michael N. Mallillin.

Additionally, the appointments of 86 generals, flag officers, and senior officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines were also given their approval.

Meanwhile, the CA had suspended the ad interim appointment hearing of Commission on Elections Commissioners Noli R. Piro and Maria Norina S. Tangaro-Casingal until June 10.

The CA said that this would allow their committee to review the submitted sworn opposition of Duterte Youth Party-list Chairperson Ronald Gian Carlo L. Cardema to the appointments. — Adrian H. Halili