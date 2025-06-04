THE GOVERNMENT Service Insurance System (GSIS) will credit the June 2025 pension earlier on June 6 (Friday) instead of the usual 8th of the month.

“This is part of our commitment to provide continuous ginhawa to our pensioners. Even on a holiday, they can access their pension easily through ATMs,” GSIS President and General Manager Jose Arnulfo A. Veloso said in a statement on Wednesday.

Despite falling on Eid al-Adha, which has been declared a regular nationwide holiday, pensioners can still withdraw their pension through ATMs using their UMID or eCard, the state pension fund said.

GSIS’ net income rose by 21% to P135.7 billion in 2024 driven by higher investment returns and insurance operations. — Aaron Michael C. Sy