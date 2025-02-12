ONLINE LENDING platform JuanHand, which is operated by WeFund Lending Corp., has released over P45 billion in loans through more than 20 million disbursements to date as it marked its sixth year in the Philippines.

Loan disbursements were supported by repeat users as the company saw an average repeat rate of 90%, JuanHand Chief Executive Officer Francisco Mauricio said in a statement on Tuesday.

“At JuanHand, our mission has always been to extend a helping hand to underserved Filipinos, bridging financial gaps so they can achieve their goals. A key pillar of our success lies in our commitment to fair and regulatory-compliant debt collection practices, providing borrowers the flexibility they need to repay their loans responsibly,” Mr. Mauricio added.

The company’s simplified borrowing procedures to allow for quick access to funds, such as requiring just one valid ID to avail of loans worth up to P50,000 with a nine-month payment plan, also helped drive loan disbursements.

“This approach appeals to the growing population of digital-savvy Filipinos who prioritize convenience and efficiency,” JuanHand said.

The company has partnered with government agencies such as Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center, National Privacy Commission, and the Anti-Money Laundering Council as part of its efforts to gain customer trust.

JuanHand also recently partnered with financial literacy social enterprise FEd Center to launch WAGI, an app-based financial literacy platform.

“Looking ahead, JuanHand aims to stay a trusted partner helping millions of Filipinos take control of their financial future,” it said. — Aaron Michael C. Sy