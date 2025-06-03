THE Bureau of Customs (BoC) reported it collected P15.8 billion worth of counterfeit goods in the first four months of 2025.

In a statement on Tuesday, the BoC said it recorded P15.8 billion worth of counterfeit goods seized “in coordination with brand representatives and partner IPR enforcement agencies.”

“Protecting the intellectual property rights of innovators and brand owners remains central to our overarching objective of cultivating a fair, secure, and dynamic trade environment,” BoC Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio said.

Last year, the BoC reported P34.698 billion in seizures, making it the leading contributor to the overall confiscation of intellectual property rights-infringing goods.

This accounted for the bulk, or 85%, of the total P40.99 billion seized by the National Committee on Intellectual Property Rights. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante