ABOITIZ Data Innovation (ADI) targets to increase its offerings of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered solutions across Asia, its top official said last week.

The Singapore-based startup company has a presence in Hong Kong, Malaysia, Thailand, and Azerbaijan, together with its collaboration with the Aboitiz Group in the Philippines.

“Our effective focus and growth are in Asia, establishing the Philippines as our base of operations in creating formulation of how to make it work and bringing that… to markets that we operate in — commercial service, industrial, and the public sector as well,” ADI Chief Executive Officer David R. Hardoon told BusinessWorld at the sidelines of a briefing.

ADI wants to become the “go-to partner” for AI solutions in the Philippines in 10 years, Mr. Hardoon said, and “truly believes” local firms are ready to adopt new technologies.

According to the Work Trend Index 2024 of Microsoft Corp. and LinkedIn Corp., 86% of knowledge workers in the Philippines use generative AI at work, also higher than the 83% regional and 75% global average.

“It’s the willingness. Maybe they’re not sure in terms of what’s the value and the return of investment. Sometimes, it’s a lack of will because it just seems very challenging and they’re not sure how do we begin,” Mr. Hardoon said.

ADI aims to achieve its 10-year goal through identifying companies’ business challenges and using data science and AI solutions, he said.

“The solution is a combination of technology, business know-how, and operational process deployment,” he said.

He cited one of the use cases implemented in its partnership with Republic Cement & Building Materials, Inc., which aims to reduces wastage in cement creation.

ADI Head of Public Sector Carlos Streegan said they also helped develop the Department of Budget and Management’s (DBM) AI-powered inflation forecasting, which helps policy makers decide whether to give subsidies to certain sectors.

DBM now uses a data management system as well, he added.

Meanwhile, ADI also collaborated with UnionBank of the Philippines, Inc. on AI solutions for credit scoring and risk management, Mr. Streegan said. — A.R.A. Inosante