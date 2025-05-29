THE Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said motorists covering their plate numbers using objects like face masks and masking tape would face a P5,000 penalty amid the implementation of the No Contact Apprehension Policy (NCAP).

“I am warning them that the penalty for this is P5,000. They might be surprised,” MMDA Traffic Enforcement Director Victor Maria D. Nuñez said in Filipino during a Palace briefing on Thursday. “We monitored in many of our CCTV cameras, [people] covered [their plate numbers] with electrical tape, covered with masking tape.”

The memo, he said, was promulgated early Thursday.

The NCAP is among the government’s traffic enforcement solutions as it plans to rehabilitate the Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (EDSA), the capital’s major highway, by mid-June.

MMDA started enforcing the policy again on Monday after the Supreme Court partially lifted its 2022 order that stopped its implementation.

The NCAP covers EDSA, C5, Buendia, Roxas Boulevard, Marcos Highway, Katipunan, Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon Avenue and West Avenue.

It monitors and penalizes traffic violations with surveillance cameras and other digital monitoring systems to encourage driver discipline, reduce traffic congestion, and minimize corruption. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana