ARMED CLASHES in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) could destabilize the region’s first parliamentary elections, amid delays in disarming former combatants and intensifying political rivalries, according to Climate Conflict Action Asia (CCAA).

Boto Bangsamoro, the group’s election monitoring arm, reported a spike in politically driven disputes and armed violence in Maguindanao del Sur, the site of the country’s deadliest election-related incident earlier this year.

On Aug. 10, three fighters from the Moro Islamic Liberation Front’s (MILF) 128th Base Command were killed in an ambush in the province, triggering fresh gun battles, school closures, and displacements, CCAA said.

Local officials intervened to halt the fighting, but the incident underscored persistent risks ahead of the Oct. 13 election.

“This outbreak must be read against a far more troubling structural backdrop,” CCAA said in a Viber statement.

“While the political track of the Bangsamoro transition advanced, the MILF decommissioning process — a core pillar of normalization — has been painfully slow, repeatedly suspended and marked by red flags,” it added.

The latest suspension of weapon decommissioning was announced less than three months before the election, it added.

The BARMM vote, postponed many times since the 2019 peace deal, is regarded as a critical step in the transition from decades of conflict in Mindanao.

Observers warn that failure to hold credible elections could weaken confidence in the peace process and deter much-needed investment in the region.

CCAA also noted that some senior MILF leaders have instructed members to avoid government-led normalization programs, raising fears of armed groups being mobilized for political ends.

“A swift settlement is welcome, but it should not lull stakeholders into complacency,” the group said.

It urged MILF leaders to recommit to the decommissioning roadmap and called on the Commission on Elections and security forces to enforce the gun ban fairly and visibly.

CCAA also pressed national and international groups to support transparent disarmament and provide resources for mediation to help prevent election-related violence. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana