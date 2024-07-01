THE COMMISSION on Human Rights (CHR) on Monday launched an online platform where the public can file human rights complaints.

Its Management Information System Monitoring Outlet is a step forward in modernizing and digitizing its services, the agency said in a statement.

“This platform is designed to streamline processes and make our services more accessible to everyone, particularly to the disadvantaged and marginalized,” CHR Chairman Richard P. Palpal-latoc said.

CHR only has 16 offices nationwide.

Victims can file complaints online. The complaints will then be forwarded to the appropriate CHR office for review and action. Complainants can also track the status of their cases in real time. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana