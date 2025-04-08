By Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza, Reporter

FARMERS said the Philippines could be targeted by exporters of agriculture goods if their access to other markets is disrupted by the US tariffs as well as any measures taken in retaliation.

Raul Q. Montemayor of the Federation of Free Farmers said via Viber that the Philippines should be ready to impose anti-dumping duties if the Philippines is flooded by surplus farm goods.

To do so successfully, “We need to set up real-time import monitoring,” he said.

He noted that under World Trade Organization (WTO) rules, a member country can impose additional tariffs on imports if the landed price falls below the price in the source country.

According to the WTO, dumping results when the export price is less than the price charged in the home market.

Mr. Montemayor said the Philippines can also undertake “safeguard” action in the event of a surge in imports that result in harm or potential harm to a local industry.

The US has imposed a 17% tariff on the exports originating in the Philippines.

The US trade deficit with the Philippines was $4.9 billion in 2024, up 21.8%.

One of the potential sources of dumped products is US producers locked out of China, animal feed industry officials said.

In 2024, the Philippines imported about two and a half times more agricultural products than it exported both to the US and the world, according to the Federation of Free Farmers.

The US market accounted for around 17% of total Philippine agricultural trade.