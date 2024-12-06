EMPLOYEES in the Philippines topped a global survey of workers who consider themselves “fairly paid,” according to WorkL’s Global Workplace Report, with 79% of them expressing satisfaction with their compensation.

“Pay directly correlates with overall happiness and engagement and WorkL’s data shows that employees today are wanting more pay and greater flexibility in hours or home working — this has more than doubled between 2019 and 2024,” the London-based digital career development company said.

The pay workers receive monthly is not the only factor, it added. Others include flexibility, home/hybrid work, travel and childcare.

“This indicates that employees don’t just want more pay at the end of the month, but want the time they are working to be more valuable,” it said.

Apart from higher and fair pay, WorkL found that workers have a desire for more holidays, reduced work hours and minimized travel expenses.

“Respect is another common topic mentioned alongside pay, adding further evidence that there are multiple ways in which an employee feels recognized and valued beyond pay,” it said.

Workers in the Philippines also scored highest in flexibility (81%).

“Flexibility means many different things to different people, and while the largest volume of respondents did not offer specifics in terms of what flexibility means for them, there are some clear themes from those that did,” the study found.

Respondents are looking for more opportunities to work away from the office, especially when having to deal with childcare or car troubles, the study found, with this trend strongest in financial services and technology sectors.

The percentage of those seeking more flexibility increases with age, before beginning to decline again at age 65+, it said.

“This is most likely due to caring responsibilities increasing with age and then dropping off as children fly the nest,” it added.

WorkL also found that 73% of firms are currently not phasing out work-from-home contracts for new hires.

The same number of firms do not plan to bring workers back into the office, while 64% support government initiatives for flexible working.

Regarding the prospect of a 4-day work week, 82% of employers are against it. Half of the respondents report labor shortages and competition for skilled candidates, WorkL added.

“There is also a demand for training and issues with pay expectations,” it said.

Workers in the Philippines also topped the rankings in terms of believing that their employers care for their wellbeing, with 79% giving such answers.

The study incorporates responses from 100 countries including the UK, Australia, Canada, the US, New Zealand, Ireland, the Philippines, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates. It was conducted between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30.

The data used in the report is from WorkL’s Happy At Work Test which includes crowdsourced employee experience data on over 400,000 individuals from over 100,000 organizations. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana