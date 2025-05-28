A WINNING Senatorial candidate on Tuesday said he is looking to strengthen the country’s policies against fake news, especially in social media.

“We must preserve the freedom of the press, of expression, and of speech but it does not give (someone) the license to come up with fake news… under the provision that I will come up with, it should be taken down,” Senator-elect Vicente “Tito” C. Sotto III said at a news forum.

Mr. Sotto said that the proposed measure will be a standalone law that will immediately take down and arrest creators of fake news in online platforms.

In 2019, he filed an Anti-Fake News Bill that sought to eliminate the spread of fake news in online and in social media platforms by criminalizing the act of maliciously create or spread false information.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. had earlier ordered his government to combat fake news and disinformation, following in social media platform coinciding with the 2025 midterm elections. — Adrian H. Halili