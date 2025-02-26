THE EMBASSY of Japan in Manila on Wednesday said that it has issued a grant worth P3.5 million ($60,711) to Ilocos Norte province for its disaster relief efforts.

In a statement, Tokyo said the grant would allow the local government of Ilocos Norte to purchase rescue boats for their disaster response activities and be funded by the Japanese government’s Grant Assistance for Grass-roots Human Security Projects (GGP).

The embassy said that the project would “enhance the safety and security of the residents of Laoag City and its surrounding municipalities.”

It said that the fund would allow the provincial government to procure two rescue boats and strengthen the province’s disaster preparedness and rescue system in the event of flooding.

“As the top official development assistance (ODA) donor for the Philippines, the Government of Japan launched the GGP scheme in the Philippines in 1989 to reduce poverty and help various communities engage in grassroots activities,” it added.

The Philippines obtained $5.67 billion worth of ODA funding in 2024, according to the Department of Finance.

The Japanese Embassy said that they have funded and implemented a total of 567 grassroots projects under the GGP scheme.

“Japan believes that these projects will strengthen the friendship between Japan and the Philippines and contribute to sustaining strategic partnerships between the two countries,” it said. — Adrian H. Halili