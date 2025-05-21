THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said on Wednesday that a new San Juanico Bridge is now under preparation as the original 50-year-old bridge goes under rehabilitation.

“In fact, we had already anticipated that this would have to be closed at some point in the next few years,” Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan said in mixed English and Filipino during a briefing at the presidential palace.

“This is precisely why, under the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., a plan was made to construct a new bridge nearby, adjacent to the existing San Juanico Bridge,” he added, noting the new bridge will be longer than the original at about 2,600 meters. It would be financed by the Japanese government.

Mr. Bonoan added the DPWH targets to finishing the detailed engineering design by 2026, with the construction set to “follow immediately.”

The plan, according to the DPWH chief, is that once the new bridge is completed, it will serve as an alternate route.

“Once it’s done, the existing San Juanico Bridge will have to be closed for major rehabilitation works,” he added.

Currently, immediate retrofitting is being done on segments that have deteriorated and are dangerous for heavy loads.

“What we’re doing here is we are expediting the process. In the meantime, we have coordinated with the local governments, the Philippine Ports Authority, and the Philippine National Police for traffic control,” Mr. Bonoan added.

The 2.16-kilometer bridge connecting the islands of Samar and Leyte is now off-limits to heavy vehicles, following a May 8 directive from the DPWH. Under the new guidelines, only vehicles with a gross weight of up to 3 tons are permitted to pass. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana