By Chloe Mari A. Hufana, Reporter

THE PHILIPPINES said a potential defense pact with the UK would boost its campaign to enforce a United Nations-backed tribunal ruling against China in the South China Sea, underscoring Manila’s strategy of rallying international support as tensions with Beijing intensify.

Defense Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro, Jr. said London’s push for a status of visiting forces agreement reflects “full support” for international law and the 2016 arbitration award that voided China’s sweeping claims in the contested waters.

If talks proceed, the UK would be the second European country after France to pursue such a deal with Manila.

“That is the clearest expression that a country may have to support our position in the West Philippine Sea,” Mr. Teodoro told reporters, based on a video sent to a Viber chat group.

He added that the proposal is awaiting President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s approval, with negotiations expected to pave the way for joint training and maritime drills.

The move highlights Europe’s growing security role in the Indo-Pacific at a time when the Philippines is leaning on allies to counter China’s assertiveness. The Philippines has expanded drills with the US and Australia and is exploring new military partnerships amid repeated Chinese attempts to block its vessels in disputed waters.

On Tuesday, two Chinese Coast Guard ships fired water cannons at a Philippine government vessel near Scarborough Shoal, an area within Manila’s exclusive economic zone but under Chinese control since 2012.

Beijing accused the Philippine ship of “illegally invading” its territory, while Manila said the action was harassment. The clash followed Beijing’s declaration of a “national nature reserve” in the shoal, a move seen as another bid to cement its grip.

Josue Raphael J. Cortez, a diplomacy lecturer at De La Salle-College of St. Benilde, said a Philippine-UK visiting forces deal would enhance the Southeast Asian nation’s maritime defense by allowing Filipino troops to access British training and advanced weaponry.

“It is in its best interest to expand its ties with countries within our region, given that geoeconomic shifts are also closely tied with geopolitical dynamics,” he said in a Facebook Messenger chat.

For the UK, the agreement will complement partnerships with India and Australia and reflects its post-Brexit strategy of projecting influence in the Indo-Pacific region, he added.

Meanwhile, Mr. Marcos urged newly promoted generals and flag officers to strengthen the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ readiness across land, air and sea. Speaking at a Malacañang ceremony, he praised the military’s role in disaster relief and multinational drills and assured continued government support.

“Your loyalty remains with the Constitution and the Filipino people,” he said, citing the need to guard peace and build alliances for “a freer, more stable region.”