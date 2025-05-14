THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Wednesday said it aims to proclaim the twelve new senators by Sunday, which it said is the fastest in the history of all Philippine elections.

Speaking in a post-election briefing, Chairman George Erwin M. Garcia said the proclamation for winning senators “won’t go on further than this week,” specifically on Sunday.

For party-lists, he said there may be a one-day gap.

“Because [if we can proclaim them by] Sunday, that’s the earliest proclamation in the history of our election,” he added.

He also rejected the idea of an early proclamation for Senate frontrunners.

The Comelec, sitting as the National Board of Canvassers (NBOC), processed 58 out of 175 certificates of canvass (COCs) when it convened on Tuesday and aimed to canvass 100 on Wednesday.

“The ones that will pour out on the fourth or fifth day… Yesterday was 58. First time. Even if you research history, on the first day of canvassing, 58. In the past, if I remember, nothing was canvassed on the first day,” he said in Filipino.

The polls chief said that while the canvassing might be completed by Thursday, the Comelec would need an additional day or two to prepare the venue and address other logistical concerns for the proclamation ceremony.

In the May 9, 2022 national elections, the Comelec was able to proclaim the 12 winning senators by May 18, 2022. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana