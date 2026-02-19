THE PHILIPPINES wants Japanese companies to deepen and expand their investment, pledging to accelerate decision-making and make rules more predictable as bilateral trade climbed to P1.27 trillion in 2025.

Executive Secretary Ralph G. Recto described Japan as one of the Philippines’ “most reliable partners,” citing its long-standing role in disaster response and infrastructure development.

“The Philippines is ready to do more business with you. We understand that investors do not ask for favors, only fairness, predictability, and speed,” Mr. Recto told business leaders and officials during the welcome dinner ahead of the 42nd Annual Joint Meeting of the Economic Cooperation Committees of the Philippines and Japan late Wednesday.

“You want clear rules. You want a coordinated government. And you want decisions made before opportunities expire,” he added.

Japan is a top trading partner and source of official development assistance, backing flagship infrastructure projects such as the Metro Manila Subway, which Mr. Recto cited as an example of Japanese engineering and reliability.

Mr. Recto described the level of bilateral trade as “robust” though it “can still be revved up” with room for expansion in both goods and services.

He also cited tourism as an emerging pillar of ties, noting that about 825,000 Filipinos visited Japan in 2025, reflecting growing people-to-people exchanges that complement trade and investment flows.

He told Japanese executives that the government understands that investors seek “fairness, predictability, and speed,” adding that recent laws and policy adjustments were shaped in part by feedback from Japanese firms operating in the Philippines.

“Our goal is straightforward: to make doing business in the Philippines easier, faster, and more reliable,” he said, pitching the country’s young workforce, strategic location in Southeast Asia and expanding domestic market.

Mr. Recto urged Japanese firms to “stay invested” and expand into next-generation industries, saying the government stands ready to work more closely with investors.

“The success of your investments in the Philippines is also the success of the Filipino people,” he said, adding that the “best chapters” of the bilateral partnership are still ahead.

Trade Secretary Ma. Cristina A. Roque, Japanese Ambassador Kazuya Endo and Philippine Ambassador to Japan Mylene Garcia-Albano were present at the dinner. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana