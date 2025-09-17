THE PALACE on Wednesday said that more than 16,000 complaints have been filed through President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s online platform for questionable infrastructure projects, as the probe into alleged irregularities continues.

The 16,275 reports would be turned over to the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), the body tasked to probe anomalous public works projects, Palace Press Officer Clarissa A. Castro told a news briefing.

The sumbongsapangulo.ph platform, launched last month, is one of the Philippine government’s initiatives to crack down on graft.

Mr. Marcos rolled the ball against corruption in flood control projects during his State of the Nation Address (SONA) in July after a series of storms and monsoon rains devastated the country.

He has since issued bold pronouncements against corruption and created the commission that would investigate graft in Public Works projects. The country’s multibillion-peso flood control scandal has led to the resignation of the Public Works secretary and leadership changes in the Senate and House of Representatives due to fallout from the various investigations.

Mr. Marcos set up the ICI under Executive Order No. 94 to probe irregularities in flood control and other Public Works projects, giving it the authority to recommend criminal, civil or administrative charges.

The commission is expected to convene daily to settle organizational matters such as the formation of its secretariat, staffing requirements, officer designations and required documentation.

It will also decide whether its sessions will be conducted in public or behind closed doors.

The ICI met on Tuesday to prepare its organizational chart. It is also expected to name its secretariat members this week, the Palace earlier said.

It is headed by retired Supreme Court Justice Andres B. Reyes, Jr. Joining him as members are former Public Works Secretary Rogelio L. Singson and accountant Rossana A. Fajardo.

Malacañang appealed to the public to avoid submitting false reports on its website. The President has stressed that the audit of these projects would only be effective with active participation from citizens. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana