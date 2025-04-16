The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) and Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) have signed a deal for the operation and maintenance of air traffic systems for Clark International Airport.

“This agreement ensures that our air traffic services, navigation systems and equipment are maintained and operated to the highest standards of excellence and efficiency,” CAAP Director General Raul L. Del Rosario said in statement on Wednesday.

The agreement, which was signed on Tuesday, will allow CAAP to continue overseeing the operations and maintenance of communications, navigation and surveillance and air traffic service facilities at Clark International Airport north of Manila.

Under the partnership, BCDA will fund the procurement of parts and the maintenance of ancillary equipment, CAAP said.

The agency said its tie-up with BCDA is part of its commitment to improve overall passenger experience at the airport.

With the enhanced system, travelers can expect more efficient flight operations, reduced delays and a more seamless travel experience, CAAP said.

In January, CAAP said it would focus on hardware upgrades on its communication and navigation systems this year after completing software upgrades last year.

It said it was planning to tap a P2.1-billion loan extended by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). — Ashley Erika O. Jose