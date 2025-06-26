THE Local Toll Regulatory Council (LTRC) has approved the collection of adjusted toll rates for the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX), effective July 1.

“We understand that any toll changes can raise concerns, and we assure you that we are steadfast in our commitment to continuously enhance our services to provide you safe, seamless, and reliable travel experience,” Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corp. (CCLEC) President and General Manager Allan G. Alfon said in a media release on Wednesday.

CCLEC, a subsidiary of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC), operates the 8.9-kilometer expressway connecting Cebu City to the municipality of Cordova on Mactan Island.

To mitigate the impact on motorists, the company said the toll increase will be implemented in phases, starting with provisional discounted rates on July 1, before the full approved rates are applied at a later date.

According to CCLEC, the implementation of adjusted toll rates aligns with the staggered toll adjustment mechanism provided under its concession agreement with the Cebu City Government and the Cordova Municipal Government.

The toll adjustment also forms part of the recovery program for additional costs incurred during the construction period due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Typhoon Odette in 2021, which caused project delays.

Under the new toll matrix, the approved rates are P68 for Class 1M vehicles, or motorcycles with engine displacements between 110 and 399 cubic centimeters (cc); P107 for Class 1 vehicles, which include motorcycles with engine displacements of 400 cc and above, cars, jeeps, pick-up trucks, and small vans; P214 for Class 2 vehicles, or those with two or three axles and a height exceeding seven feet, such as light trucks, buses, and high-roof vans; and P321 for Class 3 vehicles, such as rigid trucks and multi-axle trailers exceeding seven feet in height.

The discounted rates that will take effect on July 1 are P65 for Class 1M vehicles, P100 for Class 1 vehicles, P200 for Class 2 vehicles, and P300 for Class 3 vehicles.

The P33-billion CCLEX, which opened in 2022, has reduced travel time between Cebu City and Mactan Island by up to 75%.

MPTC said last year it was seeking a P15-billion investment from Spanish infrastructure developer Acciona S.A. to support the tollway’s expansion and upgrade.

“To further provide better expressway experience and greater mobility to Cebu road users, CCLEC is also embarking on expansion projects that will connect CCLEX to downtown Cebu City and the Mactan-Cebu International Airport,” the company said.

MPTC is the tollway arm of Metro Pacific Investments Corp., one of the three main Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., alongside Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Ashley Erika O. Jose