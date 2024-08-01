AIRASIA PHILIPPINES is set to mount flights to Nagoya, Japan from Manila by end-October as part of the low-cost carrier’s international route expansion, it said on Wednesday.

The airline will start operating flights to Nagoya from Manila three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays beginning Oct. 29, it said in a statement.

As part of the launch, AirAsia Philippines is offering a promotional P888 one-way base fare to Nagoya for flights booked via its AirAsia MOVE app until Aug. 11. The travel period for the promo fare is from Oct. 29 until March 29, 2025.

Nagoya will mark the company’s third route to Japan as AirAsia also operates flights to Tokyo (Narita) and Osaka.

“Japan is one of the strongest regional markets for AirAsia Philippines. In fact, we’ve already flown 210,000 guests for the first half of 2024,” Ricardo P. Isla, president and chief executive officer of AirAsia Philippines, said in a statement.

“We are confident we will double the 270,000 guests flown in 2023 with our competitive airfares, more services, better flight timings and world leading service,” he added.

AirAsia Philippines recorded 3.86 million passengers as of July 15, data provided by the company showed. In 2023, the airline logged a total of 6.6 million passengers.

In July, the airline said it also plans to capitalize on the recently approved increase in seat entitlements for flights between the Philippines and South Korea.

AirAsia Philippines has also said that it likewise plans to expand its domestic routes by adding more direct flights to popular local destinations. — A.E.O. Jose