The Supreme Court (SC) continued the pilot implementation of its Performance Development Framework (PDF) for High-Performance Courts with a kick-off event in San Juan, La Union, underscoring ongoing reforms to institutionalize performance-based judicial evaluation.

Justice Alfredo Benjamin S. Caguioa, chair of the High Court’s Committee on First- and Second-Level Courts’ Performance Evaluation, led the April 4 event at the Awesome Hotel in San Juan, La Union.

The courts, along with those in San Fernando, Sudipen, and Caba in La Union, were among those selected for the pilot phase. The courts were chosen based on high disposition and clearance rates.

In a statement on Wednesday, the top court said the implementation of the PDF will help courts measure their performance, establish standards, and adopt best practices compiled in a “Playbook for High-Performance Courts.”

It will evaluate four dimensions of a trial court, the SC noted: the court’s internal processes, decision-making quality, external stakeholder satisfaction, and internal stakeholder engagement.

The high court, it said, is also working in collaboration with the European Union-supported Justice Sector Reform Programme: Governance in Justice.

Mr. Caguioa also visited other pilot courts on April 3 to assess implementation progress and engage with frontline judicial personnel. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana