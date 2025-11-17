PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. declared special non-working days in six municipalities and two cities under eight proclamations marking local foundation anniversaries and festivals.

Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin signed Proclamation Nos. 1088 to 1095 on Nov. 12 by authority of the president.

Proclamation No. 1088 designated Nov. 20 as a special non-working day in Hinoba-an, Negros Occidental for its founding anniversary, while Proclamation No. 1089 declared Nov. 29 a holiday in Aurora, Zamboanga del Sur for the Badak Festival, also known as Adlaw sa Aurora.

Under Proclamation No. 1090, Cainta, Rizal will mark its founding anniversary and Sumbingtik Festival on Dec. 1. Proclamation No. 1091 sets Dec. 9 as a holiday in Burgos, Ilocos Norte for the town’s founding anniversary.

Proclamation No. 1092 designated Dec. 18 as a special non-working day in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan for its charter anniversary, while Proclamation No. 1093 marked Dec. 23 as a holiday in Bayawan City, Negros Oriental for its 25th charter anniversary.

Proclamation No. 1094 also set Dec. 23 as a holiday in Sto. Niño, South Cotabato for the celebration of its 45th founding anniversary and the 26th Hinublag Festival.

While Proclamation No. 1095 declared Dec. 23 a special non-working day in Mayantoc, Tarlac for its founding anniversary. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana