COTABATO CITY — Thousands of employees in ministries and support agencies in the Bangsamoro government will each receive a P10,000 Ramadan bonus, regional officials announced on Sunday.

Newly appointed Chief Minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Abdulrauf A. Macacua had signed an executive order last Thursday, ordering the release of a P10,000 Ramadan bonus to each of all employees of ministries among other government agencies.

Mr. Macacua and other ranking BARMM officials separately told reporters on Sunday that the Ramadan bonus will cover even contractual and job order personnel of the regional government.

There are thousands of BARMM employees in the regional capital in Cotabato City and in the provinces of Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Basilan and Tawi-Tawi and in the cities of Lamitan and Marawi.

Muslims fast from dawn to dusk during Ramadan both as a religious obligation and as reparation for wrongdoings. Ramadan, which lasts for one lunar cycle is expected to end next week.

The Eid’l Fitr, which marks the end of the month-long fasting season, is an important religious holiday among Muslims. — John Felix M. Unson