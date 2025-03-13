BAGUIO CITY — Five alleged drug personalities were caught at an alleged drug den in Barangay Curifang, Solano town in Nueva Vizcaya, late Wednesday evening.

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) operatives in Nueva Vizcaya swooped down at the alleged drug den at around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday and seized at least 20 grams of suspected crystal meth (shabu) with an estimated market value of P136,000, at least 5 milliliters of suspected marijuana oil found in two vape cartridges, drug paraphernalia and non-drug evidence, such as four cellular phones, and the buy-bust money.

PDEA-Nueva Vizcaya agents were assisted by PDEA-Kalinga, Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group, Solano town police, and the Drug Enforcement Unit of Nueva Vizcaya police.

PDEA Regional Director Charlene Magdurulang said four of the suspects were from Solano, Nueva Vizcaya, while one was from Quezon. The suspects are facing charges for violation of Article II of Republic Act No. 9165, Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. — Artemio A. Dumlao