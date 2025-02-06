A CONGRESSMAN on Thursday said he will fight for the approval of a bill providing a P200 wage hike for low-income workers once the House of Representatives resumes session in June.

The Philippine Congress adjourned on Wednesday, taking a four-month break to give way for the election campaign and midterm polls in May.

“The session will continue in June, and we will have two weeks before the 19th Congress adjourns,” Rizal Rep. Juan Fidel Felipe F. Nograles, who heads the House labor committee, said in a statement.

The House on Monday approved on second reading a bill that seeks to give minimum wage workers a P200 daily increase, a departure from the across-the-board hike for private sector workers endorsed by the House labor committee. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio