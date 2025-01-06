LUZON International Premiere Airport Development (LIPAD) Corp. has reported over two million passengers in 2024, reaching its target for the year, the operator of Clark International Airport said.

In a media release on Monday, Clark International Airport reported a total of 2.4 million passengers last year, marking a 20% increase from 2023.

Broken down, LIPAD said last year’s passenger traffic was driven by international passengers which accounted for the majority or 65% of last year’s passenger volume, while domestic passengers accounted for 35%.

“These numbers are more than just statistics; they represent the dedication of everyone involved in making Clark International Airport a valuable gateway to the Philippines,” said LIPAD Chief Executive Officer Noel F. Manankil.

Flight operations also improved in 2024, recording an overall 29% increase to a total of 19,221 flights. Of these flights, 53% are international routes and the remainder are domestic routes.

“Our commitment to providing exceptional service to our passengers remains a primary focus while maintaining a close partnership with government stakeholders to ensure regional growth and global connectivity.”

LIPAD said domestic passenger traffic climbed by 32% in 2024 from the 640,381 passengers logged in 2023; while international passenger traffic went up by 15% from 1.36 million in 2023.

— Ashley Erika O. Jose