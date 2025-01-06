Home The Nation Clark operator logs over 2M passengers in 2024
LUZON International Premiere Airport Development (LIPAD) Corp. has reported over two million passengers in 2024, reaching its target for the year, the operator of Clark International Airport said.
In a media release on Monday, Clark International Airport reported a total of 2.4 million passengers last year, marking a 20% increase from 2023.
Broken down, LIPAD said last year’s passenger traffic was driven by international passengers which accounted for the majority or 65% of last year’s passenger volume, while domestic passengers accounted for 35%.
“These numbers are more than just statistics; they represent the dedication of everyone involved in making Clark International Airport a valuable gateway to the Philippines,” said LIPAD Chief Executive Officer Noel F. Manankil.
Flight operations also improved in 2024, recording an overall 29% increase to a total of 19,221 flights. Of these flights, 53% are international routes and the remainder are domestic routes.
“Our commitment to providing exceptional service to our passengers remains a primary focus while maintaining a close partnership with government stakeholders to ensure regional growth and global connectivity.”
LIPAD said domestic passenger traffic climbed by 32% in 2024 from the 640,381 passengers logged in 2023; while international passenger traffic went up by 15% from 1.36 million in 2023.
LIPAD is projected to reach over 2 million passengers in 2024, it said, adding that it lowered its projection from the initial forecast of four million due to engine issues affecting some airlines. — Ashley Erika O. Jose