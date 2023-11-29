METRO Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC) unit MPT South Corp. expects to begin the construction of its C5 link segment 3-B by the first quarter of next year.

“We are taking an aggressive position. There is a commitment that they will partly fund the remaining right of way, we are hoping that we will be able to attain at least 80%,” Raul L. Ignacio, president and general manager of MPT South, told reporters.

Once right-of-way acquisition reaches about 80%, construction is expected to begin by January, Mr. Ignacio said.

The C5 Southlink project’s segments 2 and 3 include a 7.70 kilometers six-lane toll road project divided into 2×3 expressways and stretches from the R-1 expressway to the southern section of the C5 road.

The project is valued at P1.5 billion and is expected to reduce travel time by 30 to 45 minutes from Cavite Expressway to Makati and Taguig.

Segment 3B of the project is expected to be completed by March 2025 and has only acquired 68% of its right of way.

For the next two years, MPT South has said that it is allocating about P11.95 billion for its capital expenditure, which will mainly fund the ongoing construction of its existing projects.

MPTC is the tollways unit of Metro Pacific Investments Corp., which is one of three key Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

