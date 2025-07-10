THE DEPARTMENT of Transportation (DoTr) is further shifting to digital by integrating the driver’s license renewal system into the eGov app of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

“It is now available starting today. It is a big thing, [we have been] directed to make the processes more accessible and easier,” Transportation Secretary Vivencio B. Dizon said on Thursday.

The launch of the online driver’s license system will not only allow easier and seamless access but would also prevent fixers by allowing motorists to renew licenses without being physically present at the Land Transportation Office (LTO), Mr. Dizon said.

The renewal process can now be accomplished completely online, including the medical examination and payment, the Transportation department said.

The eGov app developed by the DICT is the government’s one-stop shop allowing access to public services digitally. By integrating the renewal system in the eGov app, motorists can take their mandatory medical exams like eye and hearing tests, virtually.

Renewed licenses can be picked up at the LTO branch or can be delivered to the applicant’s preferred delivery address within 72 hours, the Transportation department said.

“This is just the start of our initiatives to make transacting with the government easier and more convenient. Our next is online renewal of MV (motor vehicle) registration. Later on even new license registrations,” Mr. Dizon said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose