GLOBE Telecom, Inc. announced on Monday that its corporate venture builder 917Ventures is expanding its Housify real estate management platform to help brokers increase sales.

“In partnering with Housify, our objective is to provide brokers with the necessary tools to streamline their workflows and establish more efficient processes, enabling them to capitalize on sales opportunities,” said Ina Jacinto-Gervasio, Housify entrepreneur-in-residence at 917Ventures, in a media release on Monday.

Housify, a real estate marketplace and proptech (property technology) startup under 917Ventures, is set to introduce a new platform feature by integrating customer relationship management, offering brokers and realtors a “more efficient way to manage leads and convert them to sales.”

This year, the company anticipates onboarding over 2,000 brokers and realtors, driven by increased interest in the real estate sector due to the shift to hybrid work setups and improved financial habits.

Housify will also implement several enhancements on its platform, allowing users to effectively manage their portfolios.

To recall, 917Ventures is targeting to build generative artificial intelligence products as Globe taps into more technologies for its telco-to-techno strategy.

Globe’s telco-to-techno strategy refers to its plan to enter financial technology, health technology, educational technology, climate technology, shared services, investments, and entertainment.

