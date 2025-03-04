THE Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) said a construction company based in Ormoc City won the P704.55-million contract to build a new cruise terminal in Puerto Galera.

In a notice of award dated Feb. 26, the PPA awarded the contract to Premium Megastructures, Inc., which was the low bidder, according to the PPA bids and awards committee.

The PPA said 11 companies bought bid documents for the cruise ship project but only 10 submitted bids. The other bidders were MAC Builders Corp.; Khan Kon Chi Construction and Development Corp.; WTG Construction and Development Corp.; Sunwest, Inc.; SB Construction Corp.; Goldridge Construction and Development Corp.; Luzviminda Engineering; Bemkar Construction and Supply; and UKC Builders, Inc.

The port regulator issued the bid invitation for the project in December. In its bid notice, the PPA said the winning contractor is required to build the project at the Poblacion site in Puerto Galera within 780 days.

The PPA’s website lists the Ports of Currimao in Ilocos Norte, Salomague in Ilocos Sur, as well as facilities in Manila, Bohol, and El Nido, Palawan as currently equipped to accommodate cruise vessels. — Ashley Erika O. Jose