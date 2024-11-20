BAGUIO CITY — Governor Ramon V. Guico III of Pangasinan vowed they are going to invest more in their agriculture and healthcare programs, maximizing its current revenue capacity reinforced by its P7.1-billion budget for 2025.

Though Mr. Guico said their annual budget is still lesser compared to the actual needs of the Pangasinenses to enjoy further improved services.

Aside from looking for additional resources, it is good to prioritize some aspects that will benefit the 3.1 million people of Pangasinan, he stressed.

Last month, the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Pangasinan approved the province’s 2025 annual budget at P7.1 billion. This is historical, Mr. Guico said, where it showed significant increase compared to the P5.72 billion budget for 2024.

He said the budget will be used for the operational expenses of the provincial government including the upgrading of the salaries of its personnel, the programs and other official functions.

“Corporate farming to become more efficient,” the governor said stressing that among the priorities are the agricultural sector and the health of the people of Pangasinan said.

He explained they will have the opportunity to have a systematized plan of planting quality varieties of rice and other crops, using farm inputs in accordance to more scientific approach of managing the soils among other essentials of farming methods.

Through this, he added, “the farmers can sell their produce at a better price”.

Mr. Guico also stressed the need to have a serious education and information drive among Pangasinenses to know more about their rights to quality health care.

He said that most of the Pangasinenses are not having their check-ups for many reasons and “this should be addressed as the provincial government dreams of a healthy Pangasinan.”

The governor further said, “the people should know more about the Universal Health Care Program of the government and the benefits that they can get from the PhilHealth system.” — Artemio A. Dumlao