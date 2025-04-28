THE GOVERNMENT has established an aqua feed mill near fish hatcheries in Oriental Mindoro, according to the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).

The aqua feed mill in Bulalacao, the first of its kind by BFAR, is expected to produce between 250 to 300 kilograms of high-quality aqua feed per hour, BFAR said in a statement.

The plant, which will use “cutting-edge technology,” is poised to support sorghum and corn growers in the area who provide raw materials for feed production, BFAR said, citing the need for a “symbiotic relationship between agriculture and aquaculture.”

The facility is situated near a 161-hectare mariculture park as well as bangus and shrimp hatcheries in Oriental Mindoro.

“Its location also benefits from nearby port and airport access, facilitating the distribution of products,” BFAR said.

“Bulalacao is in the heart of the region, and this plant will not only serve the locals but also cater to surrounding provinces,” it added.

“It’s a key development for the entire region’s fisheries.”

BFAR said it is also hoping to open aqua feed mill plants in other parts of the region. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza