BAGUIO CITY — The Office of the Ombudsman has dismissed raps against former Bucloc town Mayor Glybel B. Cardenas and two other town executives.

The anti-graft body found the evidence to indict the former mayor and then Municipal Engineer and Treasurer-designate Aris B. Balsita and then Municipal Accountant Mariano de Guzman Bragas III for Failure of Accountable Officer to Render Accounts and Conduct Prejudicial to the Best Interest of Service, Grave Misconduct, and Gross Neglect of Duty to be insufficient.

The complaint was filed by the Commission on Audit (CoA) based on the agency’s Sworn Narrative Report in April 2022, that pertained to financial statements, monthly check disbursement journals and general journals among others covering years 2019-2020.

The CoA claimed that the respondents did not comply with the obligations of submitting necessary justifications on the municipality’s operational expenditures. It also sued the former mayor liable for failure of ensuring that her subordinates comply with the rules, laws, and regulations.

In appreciating former Mayor Cardenas and the two former town executives, the Ombudsman found no probable cause to indict the trio.

The anti-graft body also found no substantial evidence that Ms. Cardenas and the two other town executives committed Conduct Prejudicial to the Best Interest of Service, Grave Misconduct and Gross Neglect of Duty. — Artemio A. Dumlao