By Adrian H. Halili, Reporter

THE ALLEGED interference of Beijing with the upcoming election is intended to undermine the Marcos administration and to support pro-China candidates, an analyst said at the weekend.

“The intention is indeed to weaken and delegitimize the current administration as well as its allies in light of the upcoming national and local elections,” Gary D. Ador Dionisio, dean of the De La Salle — College of Saint Benilde School of Diplomacy and Governance, said via Messenger chat.

He added that there has been “a pattern of malign influence peddled by the Chinese government” in the Philippines similar to Taiwan.

Mr. Dionisio said that pro-China candidates have been rising in latest polls due to Beijing’s “well-funded campaign” in the country.

He added that to increase its influence in the Philippines’ political institutions, the Chinese government has been using a “sharp power” approach to meddle in election affairs. This typically involves the attempt by one country to manipulate and control information to mislead or divide the public opinion.

In a senate committee hearing last week, National Security Council Assistant Director-General Jonathan E. Malaya said that there are “indications” that Beijing has been running a disinformation campaign in the Philippines to disrupt the elections.

Mr. Malaya said that Chinese state-sponsored information operations are being conducted in the Philippines and are interfering in the upcoming May 12 polls.

Filipinos will pick a new set of congressmen, 12 of the 24-member Senate and thousands of local officials on May 12.

The Chinese Embassy in Manila had denied the accusation, claiming that some politicians have used the “China card” to boost their election prospects.

Michael Henry Ll. Yusingco, a fellow at the Ateneo de Manila Policy Center, said that it is irresponsible for the government to report about mere “indications” and “rumors” of malign foreign interference.

“The responsible act is to report when there is evidence of such interference. Evidence that can stand up in court because criminal acts are involved here,” Mr. Yusingco said in a Messenger chat.

He added these “rumors” of Chinese interference could be used against candidates who have been openly friendly with Beijing.

“The problem with this is that because this is just a rumor, after the election the public may lose interest of the issue. Which is a bad thing because malign foreign interference is a serious national security breach,” Mr. Yusingco said.