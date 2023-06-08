ABOUT P78 million worth of marijuana plants were destroyed by police and anti-narcotics forces in different parts of the country since last week.

In the northern provinces of Kalinga and Benguet, marijuana plants valued at P64.9 million were eradicated along with the seizure of over P61,000 worth of methamphetamine or shabu and dried marijuana fruiting tops, according to Cordillera Regional Police Director David K. Peredo, Jr.

He said follow-up operations are ongoing to identify the marijuana cultivators.

In Sulu, an island province in the south, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) of the Bangsamoro region confiscated and burned as estimated P13 million worth of marijuana shrubs found in a secluded village in Kalingalan Caluang town.

PDEA-Bangsamoro Director Christian O. Frivaldo told reporters Wednesday the anti-narcotics operation was conducted with the police and the Philippine Army’s 21st Infantry Battalion. — Artemio A. Dumlao and John Unson