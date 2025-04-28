ANKO, Kmart Australia Ltd.’s home and lifestyle brand, is targeting to add four stores in the Philippines by the end of the year as it boosts its domestic presence under a joint venture with Ayala Corp.

“We have one store right now. We’re opening two more in the next couple of months. We think we’ll get to five stores by the end of the year,” Ayala Corp. Corporate and Business Development Head Mark Robert H. Uy told a news briefing in Makati City last week. “That’s our focus this year.”

“Currently, we’re focused on really growing Anko to its full potential because we think it’s really catering to a major pain point in this market… We think we’re offering products that are practically more or less the same price point as what you would get at Shopee and Lazada, but significantly better quality,” he added.

Anko debuted in the Philippines in November last year with a store in Glorietta 2, Makati City under a joint venture with Ayala Corp. mall unit Ayala Malls.

Anko is set to launch its second branch in Alabang Town Center, Muntinlupa City by May and a third store in TriNoma Mall, Quezon City by July.

The brand offers products including homeware, kitchenware, toys, beauty, pet supplies and electronics.

Meanwhile, Mr. Uy said Ayala Corp. is on the lookout for other brands that could strengthen its presence in the retail segment.

“There are other concepts knocking on our door, and we’re having the same conversation with them, which is, first of all, it needs to be a concept that addresses a pain point in the market,” he said.

“All the products we sell there (Anko), we’re selling them at the same price as what they’re selling in Australia… We’re trying to offer great value to customers and we’ll continue to be able to look out for brands that are relevant to Filipino customers,” he added.

Anko, established in 2017, is a part of Kmart Group, which includes Kmart Australia, Target Australia and Anko Global. These are all owned by Wesfarmers Ltd.

Ayala Corp. shares rose 1.42% or P8 to P570 apiece on April 25. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave