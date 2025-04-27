THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) has sounded alarms over the growing cases of human trafficking involving Filipinos who are being sold between online scam syndicates in Cambodia.

Four trafficking victims — all in their 20s and 30s — were repatriated to Manila on April 19, arriving at Ninoy Aquino International Airport from Phnom Penh.

Investigations revealed the victims were recruited via Facebook advertisements, which promised lucrative jobs as encoders and customer service representatives.

Upon arriving in Cambodia, however, their passports were confiscated and were then forced to work in online fraud operations.

The syndicates allegedly made them pose as FBI agents or romantic interests on dating sites to scam foreign nationals.

Victims who failed to meet their targets reportedly faced harsh punishments, including physical abuse and forced labor, with workdays lasting up to 20 hours. In some cases, they were “sold” or transferred to other scam groups.

“They were treated like property — bought, sold, and abused,” Commissioner Joel Anthony M. Viado said in a statement on Sunday. “Their stories are clear proof that these syndicates operate with no regard for human dignity. This must stop.”

One of the victims shared that after failing to meet quotas, they were handed over to another group, which eventually allowed them the opportunity to escape.

Three trafficking victims were also repatriated in March after they were lured into working as “love scammers” in Cambodia.

The BI chief said that the Philippine government remains firm in dismantling human trafficking networks, noting that efforts are being intensified under the leadership of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.

He also urged Filipino job seekers to verify overseas employment offers through official channels.

Authorities from the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking are continuing their investigation to identify those responsible for facilitating the victims’ illegal deployment, the BI added. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana