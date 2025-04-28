Netbank, Inc., a leader in rural banking, has partnered with JuanHand, the country’s leading pure fintech lending app, to broaden its reach to the unbanked and underserved communities across the nation.

The partnership between the fintech companies will assist Filipinos of all ages in achieving their dreams and financing businesses by offering innovative lending solutions tailored to their specific needs. Attendees at the event include representatives from both organizations, such as Netbank’s Co-Founder and CEO David Paulo Dela Paz and Head of Lender Amiel De Sotto. Key figures from FinVolution and WeFund Lending Corp. are also present, including FinVolution Global CEO Tiezheng “Tim” Li, and WeFund Lending Corp. President and CEO Francisco “Coco” Mauricio.

“Through embedded finance, we’re enabling JuanHand to better serve more underserved Filipinos,” said Amiel de Sotto, Head of Lender at Netbank. “Our goal is to empower partners like JuanHand to scale faster and deliver financial services directly to those who need them the most.”

JuanHand, operated by WeFund Lending Corp., has disbursed over P40 billion in loans and over 12 million users. The app is famous for its fast approval, minimal requirements, and easy-to-use interface. JuanHand’s innovation, compliance, and accessibility to customer service earned it the title of the leading loan app in the country.

“We are delighted that Netbank chose JuanHand to be its lending partner,” said Francisco “Coco” Mauricio, President and CEO of WeFund Lending Corp. “This partnership will benefit millions of Filipinos and provide financial assistance anytime and anywhere they need it. With Netbank, we will continue to break boundaries serving every Juan.”

Download the JuanHand app from Google Playstore or iOS Appstore. For more information, visit www.juanhand.com.

