Buzz terminal

Hyundai’s electrics take center stage at Seoul Mobility Show

HYUNDAI MOTOR PHILIPPINES (HMPH) recently brought a delegation of media and content creators — this writer included — to South Korea for the Seoul Mobility Show 2025. Of course, there was much expectation for Hyundai’s participation in the biennial automotive showcase held in its home country.

Themed “Mobility Everywhere,” the 11-day show attracted some 560,000 visitors (up from 510,000 people in 2023) to the Kintex in Goyang. The theme highlighted the expansion of mobility “across industries and into everyday life,” and featured 451 companies and institutions. Headline partners included HD Hyundai, among others.

Hyundai Motor Company used its large display booth at the Seoul Mobility Show to unveil new iterations of two electric models: the Nexo and the Ioniq 6.

The Nexo is a hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicle first launched by Hyundai in 2018 at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada. Seven years later, the company introduces the second generation which, it said in a release, marks a significant milestone in hydrogen mobility. While the powertrain hasn’t officially made an appearance in the Philippines, hydrogen seems to be one of the future paths for mobility as it is a clean-burning fuel. In more developed economies, hydrogen-powered vehicles have already been deployed in limited numbers to compete with battery electric vehicles.

The all-new Nexo can reportedly realize more than 700 kilometers of range “from a five-minute charge,” and its powertrain with a new motor system and “high-efficiency” inverter exhibit greater efficiency and durability. Hyundai also shared that the car’s spacious cabin boasts Relaxation Seats in the first row, and increased luggage capacity — along with a segment-first towing capability. “Hyundai Motor reaffirms its global hydrogen mobility leadership as part of its commitment to become a smart solutions provider across the full mobility spectrum,” the company declared in a release.

Will Filipino car browsers get to see the Nexo soon? “The hydrogen format is continuously being studied and is progressing in a global platform, but in the Philippines, definitely, we still need to back it up with infrastructure,” said HMPH General Manager for Marketing Mark Parulan at Hyundai Motorstudio Goyang. “We’ll take it one step at a time, we have already introduced HEVs (hybrid electric vehicles) and EVs (electric vehicles). From there, we’ll see how we can progress them in our country.”

Obviously much nearer on the horizon as far as our market goes are the refreshed Ioniq 6 and the previewed Ioniq 6 N. In the Philippines, Hyundai has two full-electric models: the original version of the Ioniq 6 and the Ioniq 5 (and its N or performance version). “We’re very happy with the reception of consumers toward our electric vehicles,” shared Mr. Parulan. “In fact, it was very surprising that, for the N performance line, we got a lot of customers in our early months of selling, Last year, we released almost 30 units of the Ioniq 5 N, which shows that consumers are actually ready and are adapting not just to EVs but the (idea) of EVs with performance values.”

Hyundai designers evolved the “design spirit of the original, multi-award-winning Ioniq 6” launched in 2022 — featuring more refined curves that result in a sleeker silhouette.

Said Hyundai Design Center Head and Senior Vice-President Simon Loasby in a statement, “The Ioniq 6 has evolved from a single Electrified Streamliner into a lineup, (with) each model expressing its own character while staying true to one refined vision… Under the evolved design concept of ‘Pure Flow, Refined,’ we’ve enhanced every line and detail to make the Ioniq 6 simpler and more progressive.”

“Definitely, it’s coming soon,” added Mr. Parulan. “The Ioniq 6 is an important product (in our Philippine portfolio) as we are moving toward greener solutions for mobility.” In the Ioniq 6 N, the design is decidedly more “dynamic and aggressive,” with the front and rear wing-shaped bumpers getting more attention. A side sill “emphasized by a single line,” also helps in providing the vehicle a lower stance. The company also said that the heavy use of black color at the rear serves to highlight the Ioniq 6 N’s sporty proportions.

Hyundai is set to formally introduce the Ioniq 6 N globally in July.

Mr. Parulan admitted to “Velocity” that the sales split between Hyundai’s internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and electrified vehicles is still “quite big,” adding: “We do see a promise in terms of (EV) reception. I think that, for now, we cannot correlate the target audience that we have for ICE models versus EVs as we do have vehicles that cater more to the mass market. But we are very happy in what we’re seeing, and we’re optimistic that we can bring in more EV products that would be appreciated by the market.”

Pressed for a figure, the executive reckoned the breakdown to be “probably 95:5” in favor of ICE vehicles. “In the near term there will still be more ICE model buyers, but we are introducing HEV products in all segments that we have. From there, we will continue to release necessary products that will meet the demands of the market,” he concluded.