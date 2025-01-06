Exclusive: Jetour du monde

1 of 10

SUV specialist outlines aspirations at third global conference in China

HARD TO FATHOM that Jetour was once just an SUV model line of the considerable Chery Holding Group. Conceived almost exactly eight years ago and “upgraded to an independent brand” in 2021, it is positioned as a company of “equal footing” with the other brands under Chery. Today, the marque not only stands on its own but thrives in its home country and in many territories and markets around the world. As it obviously benefits from the history and girth of the conglomerate to which it belongs, Jetour is particularly honing what it considers to be its key products — SUVs, with keen attention to hybrid off-roaders (see interview below). The formula has apparently been successful to the tune of 1.4 million units sold over the course of 74 months since the brand’s launch, per Jetour’s reckoning. In 2023 alone, the company delivered 315,617 vehicles.

At its third annual (in as many years) global conference, Jetour brought close to 300 media practitioners, influencers, and owner representatives from all over the world to Fuzhou in China. The agenda was to flex its brand-specific manufacturing facility, reiterate and reinforce its image, as well as to show what’s in the pipeline — while underscoring that it is the “fastest-growing new Chinese SUV brand.”

This success is predicated on two “mature” product lines in “family travel” and off-road travel” SUVs, and Jetour is quick to point to commendations and recognitions in countries such as Saudi Arabia and Chile. The boxy, Defender-like T2 has been a global hit as well, and is said to be a domestic best-seller in China.

At the Fuzhou Strait International Convention and Exhibition Center, Jetour also rolled out a dizzying array of modifications and accessories that speak to the customization options of the T2. Capitalizing on its robust build, the imagination of designers ran even wilder because of the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) version or i-DM variant of the model.

Aside from the usual camping versions associated with rugged off-roaders, we saw a T2 (curiously called “Clear Serenity Through Deep Refinements”) that was decked with plush toys and featured mobile-game-inspired skin, a collab with the Discovery Channel complete with a cheetah depicted on its vinyl wrap and a tent on the roof, and, my favorite, “Coffee Mate” with a complete and well-appointed espresso bar in the rear.

A range of Jetour-branded apparel and merchandise was also available — serving to provide and promote excitement and loyalty while stoking the enthusiasm of owners, fans, and owners-to-be. Of course, this serves as a crucial, necessary image infrastructure.

The notion of “Travel+” has also been floated by the brand for a while now, and it promised to continue working on this, which embodies a “holistic” view of ownership, “aiming to better link owners worldwide, share travel experiences and tips, and create a truly global Travel+ owner community.” The brand added in an official statement, “Jetour will release its lifestyle brand and member benefits policies, offering a convenient and diversified travel experience via rich accessories collection and diversified member programs.”

The priority is “to become the world’s leading hybrid off-road brand” while elevating Jetour as the de facto off-road marque of China. As posited by Jetour Auto International President Ke Chuandeng, it should be what Jeep is to the United States, and Land Rover is to the United Kingdom.

Toward this aspiration, Jetour is very conscious about adhering to global yardsticks — particularly regional safety standards. It is touted to be a true global brand with eight research and development facilities all over the world, and boasts “top international suppliers” such as Bosch, Continental, Sony, Huawei, and DJI. Jetour also isn’t shy about the numbers it wants to realize by 2030: presence in 80 markets, 1,600 dealerships, and annual sales of 1.1 million units — with vehicles churned out by 19 overseas manufacturing facilities.

In the Philippines, we can expect the Jetour T1 — an “urban light off-road SUV” that is smaller than the T2 but shares its platform — to be launched within the year. Other models in various stages of development include the T0, T5, P5 (its pickup sibling), and T7 (which can “sail” on water for up to 40 minutes).

It’s clear that Jetour wants to continue impressing a global audience that is keen on seeing what toys the brand will bring to the table, and road, next.