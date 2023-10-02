Luxury marque Hongqi opens first showroom

1 of 4

FOLLOWING THE CHINA auto brand’s formal entry into the country in March this year, Hongqi finally opens its first showroom.

Located at the ground floor of Asian Century Center on the corner of 27th and 4th Streets in Bonifacio Global City, the facility is said to promise “an immersive experience that fosters interaction between customers, cars, and the brand.” EVOxTerra, Inc. is the exclusive distributor of Hongqi, along with EV marque Weltmeister (WM), earlier launched in July 2022.

Hongqi rolled out the very first car independently made in China back in 1959 — with the company itself established in 1953. The releases of the oldest passenger car marque in the country, whose name means “red flag,” were previously reserved exclusively for high-ranking state officials. Its cars in the ‘60s and ‘70s were, according to the company website, “a banner of the China’s automobile industry.” Today, Hongqi is controlled by Changchun, Jilin-headquartered China FAW Group Corp., Ltd., the second-largest state-owned car manufacturer behind SAIC Motor.

EVOxTerra is part of the Transnational Diversified Group of Companies (TDG) — founded in 1976 by Jose Roberto Delgado and the late Kiyoshi Osawa. According to President Rashid Delgado in a speech during the showroom’s inauguration, TDG “has always been a trailblazer in various diverse industries — from logistics to renewable energy — (seeking to bring in) innovative products and global best practices to the Philippines, with a commitment to be at the forefront of positive change.”

The executive continued that last year, as part of its “evolving business strategy focusing on electric vehicles and sustainable transportation,” EVOxTerra came upon the Hongqi E-HS9 — the company’s flagship, full-size, electric SUV. This became the gateway to discovering the brand itself. “Hongqi is the number-one luxury car brand in China,” continued Mr. Delgado. “(Its) legacy is one of exclusivity, previously reserved for dignitaries and top officials… pairing its rich heritage with cutting-edge technology, representing the idea that true mobility adapts, evolves, and leads the way forward. Hongqi embraces sustainability with its transition to electric vehicles.”

In reply to a question from “Velocity” during a Q&A session at the inauguration of the showroom, the executive averred, “Hongqi has a long history and heritage. We feel that this is the right time to enter (our) market as brand.”

Hongqi will wage war on more established, traditional luxury auto marques, and Mr. Delgado expressed confidence it is up to the task; that its “technology, heritage, and features offer a compelling alternative to traditional European brands.”

He added, “Since our initial press launch in March, we’ve already had very positive feedback from the market. People (aware of the brand) had reached out to us before we had units in the country. The last few months have been very positive for us as we worked toward the (showroom) opening today, which is just a starting point as we can now showcase a full lineup to the general public.”

The dealership will give a “firsthand view, feel, and touch” to the public, continued Mr. Delgado. “Hopefully, they can feel the difference.”

EVOxTerra brings in a handful of Hongqi’s battery electric and gas-powered models. “This dual approach ensures that customers can choose from a range of cutting-edge, eco-conscious electric models or indulge in the classic sophistication and performance of petrol-powered vehicles,” said the company in a release.

The centerpiece of the offerings is the aforementioned E-HS9 — first introduced here last March. The battery electric SUV offers luxurious appointments, “large-capacity batteries from CATL,” and a dual-motor all-wheel drivetrain. Also available are the Hongqi E-QM5 (also an electric vehicle), plus internal-combustion-engine-powered options H5 and the flagship sedan H9. For more information, visit http://www.hongqi.ph/. — Kap Maceda Aguila